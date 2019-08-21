Federal Council joins political declaration to prevent sexual assault in UN field operations

On 21 August 2019, the Federal Council decided that Switzerland would support a political declaration of intent (compact) on preventing sexual exploitation and abuse in UN field operations. The compact between the Federal Council and the UN Secretary-General sets out measures, which, although legally non-binding on either party, are consistent with the zero tolerance policy the Federal Council has set out in Switzerland’s priorities for the UN.

Sexual exploitation and abuse by personnel is in UN field operations is a recognized and widely discussed problem at the highest UN management level. It damages the credibility of the UN and undermines its ability to fulfil its mandate. In order to remedy this unacceptable situation, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has, since taking office in 2017, made the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse by civilian, police and military personnel in UN field operations a priority.

By making this issue a priority, the Secretary-General has responded decisively to a persistent number of cases that have occurred not only in UN peace operations, notably in the Central African Republic, but also in the UN’s humanitarian and development engagement.

The legally non-binding compact the Secretary-General has concluded with individual UN member states is a concrete step to put in place a series of measures in the areas of prevention, coordination and cooperation, capacity-building, combating impunity and support for victims. To date, more than 100 UN member states have signed the bilateral compact.

In its priorities for this year's session of the UN General Assembly, the Federal Council reaffirmed Switzerland's strong commitment to the effective implementation of measures to prevent sexual exploitation and sexual abuse in UN field operations and throughout the UN system. By signing this compact, Switzerland reaffirms its determination to implement appropriate and professional zero-tolerance measures to fight such abuses.

Switzerland is already addressing this issue in various UN bodies, for example as part of its work on budget and personnel matters in the UN General Assembly.

The fight against sexual exploitation and sexual abuse is also a priority within the Swiss Federal Administration. A code of conduct that defines the fight against sexual exploitation and sexual abuse as one of its main objectives has been in force for FDFA staff deployed abroad since 1 August 2018. The code also applies to the FDFA's contracting partners operating broad. Furthermore, all federal employees are subject to the Federal Administration's Code of Conduct of 15 August 2012, which sets out key principles and rules to uphold the reputation, credibility and prestige of the Confederation.

