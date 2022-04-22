FAQ on the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas

Alfredo Malaret Baldo and Theò Bajon

The use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas is a particular concern for the United Nations. In this UNIDIR FAQ, our Conventional Arms and Ammunition Programme breaks down the issue.

This FAQ presents brief descriptions of key terms and offers an overview of work done by the Programme to unpack and understand the “reverberating effects” from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.