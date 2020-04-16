What are some basic health data management precautions that all organizations should take in the COVID-19 response? What constitutes sensitive data generally and in the health sector specifically? What are some common types of sensitive data in the COVID-19 response? These are just some of the questions addressed in our new joint FAQ on Data Responsibility in the COVID-19 Response.

The members of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Sub-Group on Data Responsibility (co-led by the Centre for Humanitarian Data, IOM, and UNHCR) have developed this FAQ to support organizations and staff around the world working with data in the COVID-19 response. The ongoing response presents a range of challenges and opportunities around the safe, ethical, and effective management of data. This resource will be updated regularly as we receive additional questions and feedback.

Read more on the FAQ page and suggest additional questions via the form on the FAQ page.