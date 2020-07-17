FAO-WFP early warning analysis of acute food insecurity hotspots - July 2020

INTRODUCTION

The COVID-19 crisis unfolds at a time when the number of acutely food-insecure people in the world has already risen over the past four years, largely due to conflict, climate change and economic downturn.

According to the latest Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC 2020), in 2019 almost 135 million people across 55 countries experienced acute hunger. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, these numbers have been further increasing. The UN Secretary General has recently warned about an impending global food emergency.

The secondary effects of the global pandemic beyond the health impact are wide-ranging and affect a large number of countries worldwide.

While the evolution of COVID-19 and containment measures remain dynamic and unpredictable, and the medium and longer-term impacts of the crisis are yet to be fully understood, it is already clear that low and middle-income countries will be disproportionately affected.

The World Bank forecasts the deepest global recession since the Second World War and estimates that up to 100 million people across the world will be pushed into extreme poverty (WB 2020). For households in fragile contexts, the pandemic is particularly troubling, as it exacerbates existing vulnerabilities, driving communities deeper into hunger and destitution.

As jobs are lost, the flow of remittances slows down and food systems come under stress or are disrupted, the number of people facing acute food insecurity – the most extreme form of hunger – is going to increase. At the same time, should COVID-19 persist, and unless acute hunger is rapidly addressed and prevented, the world may also see a further rise in chronic hunger, with long-term consequences for hundreds of millions of children and adults. Prior to COVID-19, this trend of increasing chronic hunger had already been confirmed in many of the hotspot countries by the latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report (SOFI 2020).

This joint FAO-WFP analysis highlights countries that are at risk of significant food security deterioration, and in particular acute hunger and associated malnutrition. The analysis takes into account all major drivers of food insecurity, with a particular focus on the secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides a forward-looking perspective, outlining the likely evolution of impacts over a period of approximately six months, aiming to inform urgent action to safeguard the food security of the most vulnerable communities in these locations.

The hotspot countries were selected through a consensus-based analytical process by FAO and WFP, focusing primarily on the following elements:

• levels of food insecurity and malnutrition prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on acute food insecurity;

• projections of acute food insecurity at country level;

• presence of existing compounding shocks and stressors including, among others, economic crisis or political instability, climate conditions, conflict and insecurity, plant pests and animal diseases;

• presence of natural-hazard risks, economic risks and conflict risks in an outlook of six months;

• government capacity to address COVID-19 impacts and severity of containment measures;

• dependence on commodity exports, food imports and remittances;

• planned and ongoing agricultural activities during the JulyDecember period and existing or likely COVID-19 impacts on these activities;

• presence of particularly vulnerable or at-high-risk populations, including displaced populations; and

• issues concerning humanitarian access and operational constraints.

The analysis is based on the latest, available evidence. However, it is important to note that the situation on the ground is fast evolving and will require careful monitoring, as well as updates as more evidence becomes available.

Impacts of COVID-19 are highly context-specific and affect population groups differently. Overall, pre-existing vulnerabilities of population groups are likely to be exacerbated as availability of and access to basic services, employment opportunities, safety nets and resources to protect or rebuild livelihoods are more strained than ever before.

Women, elderly people, youth, children, persons with disabilities, indigenous populations, minorities, mobile and displaced populations including refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and poorlabour migrants (international and internal) will likely face even greater challenges as existing formal and informal safety nets and social structures will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The urban poor living in densely populated areas, and households depending on the informal sector (both rural and urban), are expected to be among the hardest hit. For children from already impoverished and food-insecure households, the negative effects of the crisis, including extended school closures and missing out on school meals, could have lifelong effects and further perpetuate the vicious cycle of poverty and inequality. Overall, COVID-19 will have group-specific implications which will need to be closely assessed and monitored to ensure ‘no one is left behind’.

The report is divided into three sections. The first is an overview on the main pathways of secondary impacts of COVID-19 on food security, nutrition and agriculture, followed by regional overviews and a focus on hotspot countries. The last section lists strategic recommendations that should be urgently implemented to avoid a large-scale deterioration of acute food insecurity.