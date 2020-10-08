FAO welcomes $3 million contribution from Germany and Sweden to help farmers fight the impact of climate change

8 October 2020, Rome - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has welcomed a $3 million contribution from Germany and Sweden to help farmers in the world's most vulnerable countries fight the impact of climate change and to build sustainability.

The countries' contribution was finalized through the Technical Assistance Fund (TAF) of the NDC Partnership , a global coalition of countries and institutions committed to supporting climate action and sustainable development.

FAO Deputy Director-General, Maria Helena Semedo, thanked Germany and Sweden for their support saying it would help FAO directly support those countries hardest hit by climate change.

"This valuable contribution not only boosts FAO efforts to assist countries as they tackle climate impacts like severe weather events, rising sea levels and soil degradation, but also promotes resilient and sustainable growth," said Semedo.

Climate change has been recognized by the United Nations as a threat to global food security and to the concerted efforts to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development.

The contribution from Germany and Sweden will be shared between 18 countries under the Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP) of the NDC Partnership which groups several donors. The resources, provided by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ) and the Government of Sweden, will be used for diverse programmes including efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support for capacity development.

FAO further strengthened its collaboration with the NDC Partnership this year with a funding agreement aimed at fast-tracking contributions to agriculture, forestry and other sectors.

Assistance will be enhanced through FAO's Hand-in-Hand Initiative , a country-led and country-owned programme designed to accelerate agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Vulnerable countries, such as landlocked and least developed countries and small island developing states from Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central Asia, Europe and Latin America will benefit from country contributions.

FAO has been an active member of the NDC partnership since 2016 and supports countries' efforts to achieve their climate commitments under the Paris Agreement with the goal of maintaining the global temperature rise well below 1.5 Celsius.

The NDC Partnership has more than 100 members, including developed and developing countries, and is providing technical assistance and capacity building in over 50 countries.