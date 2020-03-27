FAO + the United States of America: Enhancing food security. Protecting global stability. Promoting trade.

FAO and the United States of America have partnered closely over the past 75 years on efforts to end hunger and malnutrition around the world. The United States of America is the largest financial contributor to FAO’s budget — with USD 529 million through assessed and voluntary contributions in the 2018–2019 period — and a key partner collaborating with FAO across the food and agriculture sector, from global crop forecasting and food safety, to disaster assistance, economic sustainability of agriculture and resilience building.

Sustaining local peace and stability

Ongoing instability and chronic challenges continue to trigger food crises around the world and threaten valuable development progress. Agriculture remains the backbone of rural livelihoods, providing food and incomes and, by extension, contributing to local stability. The United States of America’s support to FAO’s work in emergencies has allowed the Organization to harness the complex relationship between agriculture-based livelihoods, long-term development and improved prospects for local peace.

In 2016–2017, Somalia faced one of its harshest droughts on record, resulting in poor harvests, substantial loss of livestock and increased food prices, which led to 6.2 million people facing acute food insecurity. With funding from the United States of America between 2018 and 2019, FAO provided humanitarian assistance to 674 124 severely drought-affected households in the rural parts of the country. The project increased the immediate access to food by restoring local food production through the distribution of livestock and agricultural inputs, and reduced the risk of large-scale livestock losses through vaccination and treatment campaigns.

Thanks to another project funded by the United States of America during the same period, FAO helped increase access to emergency livelihood inputs for around 185 000 food-insecure and displaced households in South Sudan, contributing to the overall 2018 Emergency Livelihood Response Plan. The project also allowed for the improvement of the nutritional status of women and children by promoting school gardens and nutrition-sensitive agriculture.

The United States of America and FAO join forces to: