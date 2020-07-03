FAO partners with the Adaptation Fund to help vulnerable countries fight the impact of climate change

Projects will build the resilience of rural communities affected by degraded ecosystems and increased water scarcity

July 3, Rome - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has been accredited as an implementing partner of the Adaptation Fund and will work with the international fund on projects to help vulnerable countries fight the harmful effects of climate change.

FAO is already accredited with the Green Climate Fund and now becomes the 13th multilateral implementing entity to work with the Adaptation Fund.

"FAO's official accreditation to the Adaption Fund is a significant step forward in our work to promote food security and nutrition in countries particularly affected by climate change," said Maria Helena Semedo, FAO Deputy Director-General.

"It will help boost the efforts of the Organization to enhance the resilience of rural communities to build back better in times of changing environmental conditions, degrading ecosystems, and increasing water scarcity."

FAO previously worked with the Adaptation Fund on its regional project that was implemented by the World Meteorological Organization to enhance the resilience of small farmers in Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.

The UN agency has now established a dedicated unit in its Land and Water Division to provide immediate assistance for the development and implementation of climate change adaptation projects in countries that might otherwise not have access to these climate-financing mechanisms.

"FAO is committed to support countries to unlock their growth potential and promote climate change adaptation for rural development and environment sustainability," said Eduardo Mansur, Director of FAO's Land and Water Division.

He said FAO's new accreditation to the Fund was a highly significant step in the agency's work to promote food security in countries particularly those affected by climate change.

"It well aligns with the efforts of the Organization to enhance the resilience of rural communities in times of changing environmental conditions, degrading ecosystems, and increasing water scarcity," Mansur said.

