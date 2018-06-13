13 Jun 2018

FAO + Japan : A Report on Partnership 2016-2017

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 13 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.86 MB)

Abstract:

With the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, FAO’s mandate has been reinforced and scaled up to a depth and scope that calls for a greater commitment in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Much still needs to be done in order to mobilize sufficient resources and support to meet the global necessities related to the eradication of hunger, malnutrition and poverty globally. Deepening our engagement with resource partners and fostering new alliances with like-minded players is essential for generating real and far-reaching impact on the ground. This report provides a brief overview of Japan’s strong partnership and valuable contribution to the work of FAO in recent years, highlighting concrete results achieved in relation to food security, nutrition, resilience and sustainability at country, regional and international level.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.