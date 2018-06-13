FAO + Japan : A Report on Partnership 2016-2017

Abstract:

With the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, FAO’s mandate has been reinforced and scaled up to a depth and scope that calls for a greater commitment in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Much still needs to be done in order to mobilize sufficient resources and support to meet the global necessities related to the eradication of hunger, malnutrition and poverty globally. Deepening our engagement with resource partners and fostering new alliances with like-minded players is essential for generating real and far-reaching impact on the ground. This report provides a brief overview of Japan’s strong partnership and valuable contribution to the work of FAO in recent years, highlighting concrete results achieved in relation to food security, nutrition, resilience and sustainability at country, regional and international level.