FAO helps countries lay the groundwork for climate-resilient initiatives

11 June 2018, Rome - The UN Food and Agriculture Organization is supporting ten projects in countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe and South America to lay the groundwork for climate-resilient adaptation initiatives, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF)'s Readiness Programme.

The Readiness Programme aims to build capacity in developing countries to access GCF funding to implement country-led national climate adaptation and mitigation plans. The overall aim is for countries to be equipped to fulfil their commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise by 2 degrees, and to support them in adapting their agriculture and food security systems to the effects of climate change.

The tenth FAO Readiness project to be approved is in Guyana, and brings to $7 million the contributions to FAO from the UN's climate fund under the Readiness Programme since December 2017.

"We are working with countries to ready them to take climate action in the near future. This includes enabling the poorest families to produce food while adopting low-emission systems and building their climate resilience," said René Castro, Assistant Director-General of FAO's Climate, Biodiversity, Land and Water Department.

"The 10th Readiness project to be approved is an important milestone for our work with the Green Climate Fund," he added.

Building climate-resilient futures

The projects - in Burkina Faso, Congo, Equatorial Guinea (two projects), Guyana, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, and Saint Kitts and Nevis - will cover restoring degraded lands and forests, coping with water scarcity, developing a sustainable and low-emission livestock sector, applying Climate-Smart Agriculture methods, and disaster risk reduction for climate-resilient rural livelihoods.

In Burkina Faso, for example, FAO is working with government counterparts to prepare a strategic analysis of the adaptation and mitigation potential of forests and agricultural land, and in Lao PDR, FAO is helping prepare a forestry investment plan to better engage with the private sector on climate change adaptation.

In the other countries, FAO is supporting governments to align their climate change strategies with their commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals, providing training for ministries and other institutions, helping establish mechanisms to build consensus on national priorities, and supporting specific technical work such as scientific studies.

In total, FAO has 41 Readiness projects in 34 countries in the pipeline, with around 15 to be considered during the next approval cycle in September.

The Green Climate Fund was established by the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2010 as the global fund for financing climate change mitigation and adaptation in developing countries.