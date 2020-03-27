FAO + Canada: Building resilience and women’s empowerment for food and nutrition security

Since 1945, Canada and FAO have worked together towards finding solutions to many of the most pressing problems of our time, and tested new ways of delivering support to those most in need. Through total contributions of CAD 74 million1 (USD 53.5 million) between 2018 and 2019, Canada has enabled FAO to reach vulnerable populations in crisis-affected areas, while contributing to rural transformation through investments in agricultural productivity and livelihood opportunities.

Cooperation policy

Canada and FAO work together to target long-term development as well as peace, security and humanitarian assistance. The country also supports FAO around a wide range of areas, including food security and nutrition, the empowerment of women and girls, climate change, and equal access to health care and education. FAO works closely with several Canadian agencies and departments, including Global Affairs Canada, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, as well as the Government of Québec.

Feminist International Assistance Policy

In June 2017, Canada started implementing a “feminist” international assistance policy, applying a human rights-based approach to six core pillars of work: