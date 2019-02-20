FAO + Australia - Promoting prosperity, Reducing poverty, Enhancing stability

For over 70 years, Australia has been an active partner of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), supporting the Organization’s work through the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Australia’s development priorities and FAO’s strategic priorities are very much aligned. Agriculture is one of six priority areas of Australia’s development policy. In particular, DFAT’s “Strategy for Australia’s aid investments in agriculture, fisheries and water” highlights the importance of increasing market access of smallholders, improving productivity and sustainable resource use, enhancing nutrition, and promoting effective governance to enable trade and private investments. FAO also acknowledges the push for Aid for Trade as part of Australia’s strategy for aid investment in private sector development, as well as the prioritization given to gender equality and women’s empowerment across Australia’s broad development agenda.

Through its ongoing support, Australia has been contributing to setting and implementing international standards that ensure food safety and stable trade flows, protect natural resources, and keep agriculture sustainable in the face of climate change and growing demands on the sector. This not only benefits farmers in Australia, but worldwide and places global food production on a stronger footing to respond to current and future challenges, including the fight against extreme poverty and hunger.

Australia and FAO’s partnership also reflects a common goal to build durable solutions for some of the most disaster-prone countries in Asia and the Pacific region.

This increasingly requires building communities’ resilience to shocks, not just through improving extreme weather preparedness, but by seeing agriculture as an entry point to tackling other development problems that create vulnerabilities, including limited rural development, malnutrition, conflict, a lack of income opportunities and poor market linkages.

Between 2014 and 2018, Australia generously invested more than AUD 103 million (USD 74.2 million)in FAO’s capacities, programmes and projects — AUD 75 million (USD 54 million) in assessed contributions and more than AUD 28 million (USD 20.2 million) in voluntary contributions.

Today, the FAO and Australia partnership is well positioned to support countries achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular Goal 2 — end hunger, achieve food security, improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030. The shared views on common priorities — such as agriculture, water and fisheries, building resilience, water-food-energy nexus, nutritionsensitive agriculture, plant and animal health — are the foundations on which this ongoing collaboration thrives. FAO’s commitment in paying strong attention to aid effectiveness and its alignment with other development partners to avoid duplication will further strengthen cooperation and provide the foundations on which to build a better future.