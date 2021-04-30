FAO and WFP launch global consultation to help alleviate hunger and transform agri-food systems

The online public consultation will feed into the organizations' strategic outlooks and provide a platform to share ideas to accelerate achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

30 April 2021, Rome - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have launched an online public consultation to obtain inputs on how the UN agencies can collaborate in key areas in the coming years.

The consultation will feed into the operationalization of FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-2031 and the preparation of WFP's Strategic Plan 2022-2026. It is open to anyone wishing to have their voice heard, including civil society, farmer organizations, the private sector and research organizations.

The platform provides a space to hear from partners on concrete ways to accelerate the achievement of shared goals and common approaches towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The consultation will focus on five main themes in the context of food systems transformation and hunger alleviation:

Impact of COVID-19 on global development goals; Climate and the Environment; Gender Equality; Strengthening Data and Innovation; Inclusion and Equity, including leaving no one behind.

The online consultation is held on the engagement platform SparkBlue and ends on 12 May 2021.

FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-2031, which will be submitted to the FAO Conference 2021 for approval, seeks to support the 2030 Agenda through the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable, agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind.

WFP is also developing its Strategic Plan 2022-2026, which will describe the impact pathways through which WFP is expected to Save and Change Lives in the next five years, and improve WFP's accountability towards implementation of and contribution to the SDGs.

For more information, please visit https://www.sparkblue.org/fao-wfp-strategic-consultation