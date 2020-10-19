FAO at 75: Grow, nourish, sustain. Together [EN/AR/RU]

Introduction

Hope out of horror. Vision out of waste. And out of ruins, a vast rolling-up of sleeves.

The year is 1945. The end of the war is spurring renewal across the breadth of thought and human endeavour: in economics and governance; in science and social studies; in industry and engineering; in the humanities and the arts. But also, and not least, in the realm of values and aspirations.

A commitment to peace is the new proclaimed creed. So is a sense of the possible. Despite the emergence of new divisions in the form of the Cold War, and despite simmering colonial tensions, a new internationalism takes root. With it comes a determination to end, once and for all, the ills that have plagued humankind since its inception.

Chief among these are poverty and hunger.

PLANET OF THE FAMISHED

Less well-known than the willful mass killing associated with World War II is just how much loss of life was linked to food deprivation. Of the 60 million deaths chalked up to the conflict, at least a third are estimated to have been caused by malnutrition and associated diseases. In 1943 in Bengal, some three million perished by famine. In (then Soviet) Ukraine, hunger had slain millions even before the war started. Millions more died in China. In Western Europe, in what had been fairly rich countries, the social and economic fallout of war was unsparingly grim: over the winter of 1944-45 in the Netherlands, people were reduced to eating tulip bulbs; in early post-war Belgium, rickets affected 80 percent of children.

Agriculture was, by and large, ravaged. Across swathes of the globe, food production had shrunk – by up to a third in Europe, in the countries which formed the Soviet Union and in North Africa, and by a tenth in East Asia. The world population had meanwhile swollen by a tenth. This made for an overall drop in per capita farm output of 15 percent from pre-war years. Demographers offered little succour: projections suggested a further, imminent surge in the number of mouths to feed. By 1955, the population of Latin America was forecast to be almost half as large again.