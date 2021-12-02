FAO in the 2022 humanitarian appeals

2021 was a grim year.

The world has not faced a risk of widespread famine affecting multiple countries so severe in over a decade. In four countries, 584 000 people are living in famine conditions. Elsewhere, an additional 45 million are at a tipping point.

Intensifying and spreading conflicts, climate extremes and the continued effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic have pushed more and more people to the brink. By early September, 161 million people were experiencing high acute food insecurity (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Phases 3 and above) – a sharp rise compared with the beginning of the year.

And rural people are right on the frontlines – at least two-thirds of those experiencing acute hunger are in rural areas.

Despite this, the agriculture component of the 2021 humanitarian appeals was massively underfunded. Major seasons have passed and with those, a vital opportunity to secure a steady livelihood. Livestock – a critical source of nourishment and income for some of the most vulnerable people – have been left to perish. Instead, growing numbers of people are forced to rely on food assistance for seemingly endless periods.

Alongside soaring hunger, humanitarian budgets have skewed steeply upward, and resource partners’ generosity has been immense. But the situation is simply not sustainable. Humanitarians are struggling to keep up – although funding to the food sector grew from USD 6.2 billion to nearly USD 8 billion between 2016 and 2019, we are still falling far short of needs.

It is time to take agriculture seriously. Agriculture is among the most cost-effective humanitarian frontline interventions. Emergency livelihoods assistance responds to immediate hunger needs – ensuring nutritious food is produced right where it is needed most – and provides a path out of protracted and deepening food crises.