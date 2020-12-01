FAO in the 2021 humanitarian appeals

Levels of acute hunger have soared throughout 2020. Country after country has recorded shocking new figures and, globally, the total number of people who have experienced acute food insecurity at crisis or worse levels in 2020 is expected to far exceed 2019’s already staggeringly high figure of 135 million people.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been a further push factor in 2020, on top of intensifying conflict, historic flooding in some areas, a once-in-a-generation desert locust upsurge and pre-existing economic crises. Between March and September 2020 up to 104.6 million people in 27 countries experienced high levels of acute food insecurity – an increase compared with the same period in 2019, according to the September 2020 update of the Global Report on Food Crises.

More than 27 million people were in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 4 or Emergency levels of acute food insecurity in 2019 – and this number is steadily rising. Millions are in an increasingly precarious situation. With or without famine declarations, some people are already dying of hunger.

Hundreds of thousands of girls, boys, women and men are at risk in at least four countries; most in conflict zones where humanitarian access is restricted or challenging. Nearly four out of five live in rural areas and rely on some form of agricultural production for their livelihoods. These livelihoods are being steadily eroded by repeated shocks: violence, natural hazards including climate extremes, plant pests and livestock disease outbreaks – the same livelihoods and communities that are often struggling with decades of neglect, poor basic service provision, the reversal of long-term development gains, and the intensifying impacts of the climate emergency. Yet funding for emergency livelihoods interventions has been low in 2020 – at just 30 percent –, while funds had to be reprogrammed to meet new needs arising from the pandemic, meaning other critical activities were reduced or neglected.