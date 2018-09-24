Famine Action Mechanism: Predictive data, faster financing and better joint response to rid the world of the scourge of famine

The United Nations, World Bank, International Committee of the Red Cross, Microsoft Corp., Google and Amazon Web Services announced, in the margins of the General Assembly, an extraordinary global partnership to prevent future famines.

With support from leading global technology firms, the Famine Action Mechanism (FAM) is the very first global mechanism dedicated to preventing future famines, changing the way the system responds from reactive to proactive and faster through prevention, preparedness and early action. The new approach can save more lives and reduce humanitarian costs by as much as 30 per cent.

Reach more on UNOCHA.