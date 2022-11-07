Family Planning in Humanitarian Settings: the Right to Choose Matters Most in the Hardest of Times

OVERVIEW

Access to family planning and comprehensive abortion care is a fundamental human right. For the more than 450 million women and adolescent girls in humanitarian and fragile settings, it is both lifesaving and lifeaffirming, providing choice when too little is within their control.

But too often in humanitarian contexts, access to these services is overlooked despite the increased need in disrupted health systems. With more crises, lasting longer durations, record displacement, and increasing volatility from climate change, ensuring access for people on the move and those affected by conflict and crisis must be an urgent priority.

At the International Rescue Committee (IRC), we know that the right to choose matters most in the hardest of times.

We work with communities to support proven solutions that result in fewer unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions and work with local partners to bring family planning and abortion care to the last mile.

IMPACT

In 2021, IRC family planning and safe abortion programs: Ensured access to sexual and reproductive health care in 22 countries affected by crisis.

Supported 392,828 people, including more than 50,000 adolescent girls, in beginning to use modern contraception methods.

Provided 11,820 women and girls with comprehensive abortion care Averted 154,000 unintended pregnancies.