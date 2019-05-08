Faith for Earth Dialogue United Nations Environment Assembly 4 Synthesis Paper

Executive summary

Faith-based organisations (FBO) have been active in promoting climate action, campaigning and diffusing information about climate change and innovating for sustainable consumption and production.

They also possess great potential in mobilising more members of civil society and government bodies to take action and improve their commitments to sustainable living.

FBOs are perfectly positioned to assume a more primary role in governing the relationship between mankind and the environment. Faith literature and principles are embedded with the concepts of morality, ethics and reciprocity that can be channelled to mandate environmental protection and climate action. The structures of faiths allow for the integration of considerations for climate action and its various elements such as the water ecosystems, animals, flora and our consumption that contribute to the degradation of the aforementioned. In addition, faith spaces have a high standing in society and are well trusted, often holding very close relationships with factions of society. They therefore are able to take up the large responsibility of guiding humankind in a direction of sustainable living.

Climate action does not have to take a complex form. Each and every action, including normative lifestyle changes at the local level is a significant step in raising awareness, and diffusing proactivity. FBOs, and in particular places of worship can take advantage of their standing in society to encourage behaviour that is pro-environment and conducive to discussion and innovation.

This can include things that can be done personally, for example engaging in local green projects, reducing the usage of personal cars, and learning about the correct procedures for recycling and disposing of waste materials. However, the role of FBOs is not limited to advocacy and mobilising the community, but also is essential as a key stakeholder participating in policy making.

Forming partnerships with potential stakeholders is the optimum way in knowledge-sharing and diffusing information and innovative ways of greening processes.

FBOs are partnering with other FBOs and organisations to either innovate, transfer innovation or apply innovative approaches that help to reduce pollution and our overall impact on biodiversity and the environment.

Vulnerable and silenced communities must be integrated within partnerships to ensure balanced and representative innovations that take account of all perspectives – the youth and women are prime actors that possess the potential to contribute to innovative approaches for sustainable consumption and production.

FBOs must engage with investors, but must also invest in projects that enable vulnerable members of our communities to lead interventions for climate action. The youth require a form of trust and investment to be able to achieve their full potential in their outreach and impact of their advocacy and physical work in reversing our negative impact on the environment. Finances must also be invested in areas that would allow for faith spaces to reach their full potential in greening processes i.e. ensuring that places of worship do not have restrictions that disallow activities such as tree planting and installation of green energy equipment.

Waste management and the integration of circular thinking is pinnacle to achieving sustainability and in reducing our negative impact on flora and fauna. This includes interventions that curb the entry of singleuse plastics into our ecosystems and our food chains, the use of materials that can be recycled and reused, as well as the circularisation of other outputs such as waste from the fashion industry. FBOs have endeavoured to collaborate, spread knowledge of waste processes and reduce waste.

FBOs can set an example by investing in green energy. Solar energy seems to be the most popular and effective form of renewable energy. Green energy not only reduces carbon emissions, but also enables and empowers many people who still do not have access to a solid electricity supply.

FBOs can connect faith followers to access green sources of energy.

FBOs are ideally positioned to be the first port of call in terms of disseminating information on climate action and the ways in which civil society can get involved. FBOs must ensure that the narrative of their dialogue with civil society allows for them to see the bigger picture: how their inaction on climate change is ultimately affecting them, and the people around them. This allows for individuals to begin visualising Earth as a shared space, rather than adopting an atomised and desensitised view of climate change.