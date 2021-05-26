FactSheet: R4V Protection Sector

PRIORITY NEEDS

The adverse socio-economic effects of COVID-19 and related governmental mitigation measures have increased protection risks for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, with a disproportionate impact on people with specific needs.

RESPONSE STRATEGY

As a result of a consultative process involving national sectors and regional members, the Regional Protection Sector strategic prioritiesfor 2021 are:

Enhancing border monitoring activities to uphold access to / quality of asylum for Venezuelans. Strengthen states’ regularization and regular stay arrangements with protection safeguards, as well as access to birth registration / nationality and documentation. Promote the inclusion of refugees and migrants in national protection systems and mechanisms / public policies / legal and institutional frameworks to guarantee durable solutions. Support multi-stakeholder and coordinated efforts to mitigate disproportionate impacts on heightened-risk population groups, promote compliance with standards, good practices exchanges and prioritization of criteria across national legal frameworks, guaranteeing effective participation of refugees and migrants with special consideration for the most affected, and taking into account the needs of host communities. Improve the collection and analysis of disaggregated data to identify protection risks and measures for an enhanced protection response linked to impacts of COVID-19 prevention measures. Provide capacity-building to regional sub-sectors, national sectors and organizations in key thematic areas. Maintain advocacy efforts on emergent protection risks and impacts.

The Regional Protection Sector will continue to provide technical guidance on protection and assistance services and will improve its regional capacity-building on specific thematic areas. Regional advocacywill aim to consolidate protection strategies with key stakeholders, such as the Organization of American States (OAS),

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Coalition for Venezuela, academia and authorities engaged in the Quito Process. Technical support will be provided to those countries and national/sub-regional sectors with less operational capacity in protection and throughout the design of targeted operational response and advocacy strategies.

Critical links between initiatives for the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and the Protection Sector will be established: PSEA will be included in the Regional Sector TORs and work plan. Environmental impacts will also be surveilled.

Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) will be at the center of the Sector’s response in 2021 by developing community-based mechanisms to guarantee participation and inclusion, communication and transparency, feedback and response with an age, gender, and diversity approach. Strengthening regional initiatives such as the Support Spaces network will be prioritized.

The Protection Sector will continue and strengthen its role coordinating and finding synergies across the Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Child Protection and Human Trafficking & Smuggling (HT&SoM) Sub-Sectors.