FactSheet: R4V Food Security Sector

PRIORITY NEEDS

By jeopardizing households’ purchasing power, food production and supply chains, as well as national response capacities, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased food insecurity. Across Latin America and the Caribbean – the region that incurred the highest relative increase of people in severe food insecurity, from 4.3 million in 2019 to 17.1 million by August 202026 – refugees and migrants from Venezuela are among those most affected, particularly women, including female-headed households and children.

With their income highly dependent on livelihoods tied to the informal sector and/or remittances, having access to a more limited local support network and being largely excluded from underfunded national safety nets, Venezuelan refugees and migrants saw their food security status deteriorate since the pandemic began.

The state of food security among refugees and migrants, combined with the particularly diverse nutritional needs of children, pregnant and lactating women, girls and the elderly in all household types, represent the main challenge for the Sector.