FactSheet: R4V Education Sector

PRIORITY NEEDS

The challenges in education have been severely exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region. Since March 2020, as COVID-19 spread in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), Ministries of Education (MoE) progressively closed schools at preschool, primary and secondary levels. It is estimated that over 159 million children (69.5 million girls) have been affected in LAC, with refugees and migrants from Venezuela particularly harshly impacted. Among the reasons for Venezuelan children not attending school are reduced financial resources of refugee and migrant households, lack of access to IT devices and internet connectivity, discrimination and xenophobia, and lack of documentation.

RESPONSE STRATEGY

The regional Education Sector promotes regionwide coherence in the education response through evidence generation and knowledge management for advocacy and policy dialogue, capacity development, monitoring and reporting, and resource mobilization, integrating gender, age and diversity approaches. The regional response will focus predominantly on the countries hosting the largest numbers of refugees and migrants from Venezuela (Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Peru and Brazil) but will seek to expand its support to the Southern Cone, the Caribbean and to Central America and Mexico in 2021.