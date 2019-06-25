25 Jun 2019

Factsheet: Key trends in global humanitarian assistance 2019

from Global Humanitarian Assistance programme (Development Initiatives)
This factsheet provides clear and independent top-line analysis of the latest data on humanitarian and crisis-related financing.

The Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2019 – to be published by Development Initiatives in September – will build on this, presenting the most comprehensive assessment of the complex and evolving humanitarian and crisis financing landscape. This year’s report will contain new and detailed analysis of financing to protracted crisis situations.

