Factsheet Europe and Asia united against COVID-19

The wider EU response to COVID-19 includes the #Team Europe package of €46 billion to support partner countries.

Of this, €34 billion had been disbursed as of April 2021, including €2.7 billion euros in Asia. Over €800 million has been mobilised specifically for the ASEAN region.

The 2020 EU-Japan Leaders online meeting affirmed a commitment to pooling efforts to tackle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the joint EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation addresses a number of challenges such as social welfare, social assistance, demographic ageing, as well as cross-country mobility. Many measures and initiatives have been adopted to provide access to vaccines and safe and accessible treatments, strengthen partner countries’ healthcare systems and mitigate the immediate social and economic consequences of the crisis.