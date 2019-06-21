FACTBOX-Coding to cooking - the businesses helping tackle the refugee crisis

There are 25.9 million refugees globally and some have found innovative ways to earn a living while helping their adopted communities or others like them

By Sarah Shearman

LONDON, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From virtual banking to flower arranging, businesses seeking to help refugees are multiplying as the number of people forced from their homes around the world grows.

There are now 25.9 million refugees globally, according to the United Nations, and some have found innovative ways to earn a living while helping their adopted communities or others like them.

On World Refugee Day, here are 10 social enterprises - businesses that seek to do good as well as turning a profit - with refugee connections.