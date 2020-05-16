Fact Sheet: Reproductive maternal neonatal and adolescent health in time of pandemics: lessons learned and practical guidance

The review draws out lessons learned from 20 years of major epidemics since 2003, including SARS-CoV, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika and MERS-CoV. The findings noted that responses to such outbreaks had hurt maternal, reproductive and child health services. Recognising how, and how much, epidemics affect women, children, and other vulnerable populations is crucial if nations are to create effective and fair responses.

Introduction

 Literature review of the major epidemics that occurred in the last decades, including SARS CoV, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika and MERS CoV.

 Recognizing the manner and the extent to which epidemics affect women, children and other vulnerable populations is crucial in creating effective and equitable response measures.

 Provide a set of lessons learned from the past epidemics, with an emphasis on how to ensure a continuity of reproductive, maternal, child and adolescent health services during the Covid-19 pandemic.