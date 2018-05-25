Fact Sheet: Migration - EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (28 March 2018)

EU EMERGENCY TRUST FUND FOR AFRICA

TRUST FUND FOR STABILITY AND ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES OF IRREGULAR MIGRATION AND DISPLACED PERSONS IN AFRICA

The Emergency Trust Fund for Africa complements the long-standing and comprehensive partnership that European Union and Africa enjoy together. Established at the Valletta Summit on Migration in November 2015, the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa was created to address the root causes of instability, forced displacement and irregular migration and to contribute to better migration management. The Valletta Summit brought together European and African Heads of State and Government in an effort to strengthen cooperation and address the current challenges but also the opportunities of migration.

The Trust Fund for Africa is worth over €3.4 billion, with over 88% of the contributions coming from the EU, and around 12% from EU Member States and other donors. The bulk of its resources are dedicated to the creation of jobs and Economic Development, especially for young people and women in local communities, with a focus on vocational training and the creation of micro and small enterprises. The other priority areas are supporting Resilience to support basic services for local populations, Migration Management, e.g. to prevent irregular migration and fight human trafficking, as well as Stability and Governance, in particular by promoting conflict prevention, addressing human rights abuses and enforcing the rule of law.

THE STATE OF PLAY OF THE EU EMERGENCY TRUST FUND FOR AFRICA

To date, 147 programmes across the three regions have been approved for a total amount of approximately €2.5 billion divided as follows: Horn of Africa 833.3 million, North of Africa €285 million, Sahel/Lake Chad €1293 million, and cross-window projects €136.6 million.

The EU Trust Fund for Africa benefits a wide range of African countries that encompass the major migration routes to Europe. These countries are among the most fragile and effected by the migration crisis and will draw the greatest benefit from EU assistance. Eligible countries are:

• Sahel region and Lake Chad: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

• Horn of Africa: Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

• North of Africa: Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Egypt.

Neighbouring countries of the eligible countries may benefit, on a case by case basis, from Trust Fund projects with a regional dimension in order to address regional migration flows and related cross-border challenges. The main beneficiaries are refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees and the local communities hosting them, and another vulnerable or marginalised populations, such as victims of human trafficking and smuggled migrants, youth, women and children. Civil society actors such as community or women’s organisations will also be supported.