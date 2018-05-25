25 May 2018

Fact Sheet: Migration: Central Mediterranean Route (29 March 2018)

CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN ROUTE: PROTECTING MIGRANTS AND MANAGING IRREGULAR FLOWS

The European Union and its Member States have progressively put in place a comprehensive external migration policy and strengthened the work along the Central Mediterranean route.

At the heart of the EU's policy

  • Saving and protecting the lives of migrants and refugees

  • breaking the business model of smugglers and traffickers

  • providing legal pathways of migration

While important progress has been achieved and the number of deaths at sea has significantly decreased, a large number of crossings still happen along the Central Mediterranean route and many migrants are faced with dire conditions along their journeys. The EU has already made an enormous effort, and cooperation with partners is essential to effectively take work forward. To this end, the EU together with the African Union and the United Nations set up a Taskforce in November 2017 to help people along the route, in particular Libya. Close cooperation with countries of origin and transit continues, to tackle the root causes of migration and provide opportunities for people at home. Effective cooperation on readmission and return of irregular migrants is ongoing, as well as on establishing legal pathways of migration.

