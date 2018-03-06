06 Mar 2018

Fact-sheet on The Environmental Rights Initiative: Advancing the Relationship between Human Rights and the Environment

from UN Environment Programme
UN Environment has been undertaking work on human rights and the environment for almost two decades. In a series of resolutions, the former UN Commission on Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Council have drawn attention to the relationship between a safe and healthy environment and the enjoyment of human rights, and invited UN Environment and other agencies and organizations, to coordinate activities relating to human rights and the environment.

