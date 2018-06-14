External Review of UN-Water, Final report

This is the first External Review of UN-Water since 2009. The Review received feedback from over 49 Members and Partners, all experts active in the field of water. In the intervening period UN-Water has made significant progress, improving the effectiveness of the mechanism as ‘one voice’ for the United Nations (UN) on water issues, and being an influencer in global processes. The feedback from the respondents to the questionnaires is that UN-Water plays an important and unique role within the water sector. The suggestions received for ways in which UN-Water could improve are captured in this Review and should be used to guide the future direction of the mechanism.