14 Jun 2018

External Review of UN-Water, Final report

Report
from UN Water
Published on 21 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

This is the first External Review of UN-Water since 2009. The Review received feedback from over 49 Members and Partners, all experts active in the field of water. In the intervening period UN-Water has made significant progress, improving the effectiveness of the mechanism as ‘one voice’ for the United Nations (UN) on water issues, and being an influencer in global processes. The feedback from the respondents to the questionnaires is that UN-Water plays an important and unique role within the water sector. The suggestions received for ways in which UN-Water could improve are captured in this Review and should be used to guide the future direction of the mechanism.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.