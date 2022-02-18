Extending social protection to migrant workers, refugees and their families - A guide for policymakers and practitioners

1.1 Introduction

In recent decades, the prevalence of migration has increased substantially worldwide. Globalization, technological developments, improved communication systems and cheaper transportation not only affect the cross-border movements of goods, capital and services; they also facilitate migration between and within regions. In addition, conflicts, persecution and climate change are compelling millions of persons and families to leave their communities or countries of origin (UNDESA 2017).

While international migrants comprised only 2 per cent of the global population in 2000, their numbers had increased to 3.5 per cent – an estimated 272 million– by 2019 (UNDESA 2019). In 2019, about 62 per cent of international migrants (169 million) were migrant workers, a 12.7 per cent increase as compared to 2013. (ILO 2021a).

Approximately 69.4 per cent of the working-age population has no or only partial access to compre- hensive social protection systems (ILO 2021b). While most developed countries have laws and regulations that protect the rights of migrant workers, especially with regard to social protection, many do not. As such, although migration is widely recognized as “a source of prosperity, innovation and sustainable development” (UN 2018, para. 8), inclusive measures are needed to address the specific obstacles that migrant workers face in the effort to access their right to social protection. These obstacles include both the loss of benefit entitlement in their countries of origin and the restrictive conditions imposed by the host country’s system. In a worst-case scenario, these workers may be required to contribute to both their home and their host country’s system without reaping the benefits of either.