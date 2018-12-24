Extending impact study: a practical review

Executive Summary

OVERVIEW OF THE EXTENDING IMPACT STUDY

The CRS Extending Impact study sought to understand what prompted people to invest in their own resilience to disasters, specifically by strengthening or rebuilding their homes to better withstand future hazards. It was conducted in five countries where staff and partners observed spontaneous replication by non‑project participants of the improved practices included in CRS’ post‑disaster housing reconstruction programs.

The study used the Designing for Behavior Change approach, based on the following statement: Families in disaster‑affected communities in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Madagascar use their own skills, labor, materials, time and resources to rebuild and/or reinforce their homes by using disaster‑resistant construction techniques after a disaster.

Through the study, CRS looked at the specific actions that disaster‑affected people—who were not involved in any emergency response projects—took to rebuild and reinforce their homes to reduce damage from future shocks.

The behavior change methodology analyzed 12 determinants—cues for action, access, perceived risk, perceived positive consequences, perceived self‑efficacy, perceived negative consequences, perceived severity, perceived action efficacy, culture, perceived social norms, perceived divine will, and policy—to understand what influenced people’s behavior to invest in their own disaster risk reduction. Universal motivators were also observed. While not considered a determinant as such, these are factors that motivate most people, irrespective of other variables. They include security, comfort, recognition, success, freedom, positive self‑image, peace of mind, status, pleasure and power.

The findings of the study were used to rank the behavior change determinants and focus on those most significant in influencing the adoption of disaster‑resilient construction practices by disaster-affected households: cues for action, access, perceived risk, perceived positive consequences and perceived self‑efficacy.