Exposed, silenced, attacked: failures to protect health and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In March 2020, the WHO declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. At the time of writing this report, 11,125,245 people had contracted the illness and 528,204 people had died as a result. Most countries had imposed some form of restrictions on people’s movement and other human rights to control the spread of the virus. And several countries are yet to see the worst of the pandemic. At this difficult time, health and essential workers have played an extraordinary role in the response to the pandemic. Across countries, they have put their health and well-being at risk, often in very difficult circumstances and with very little support, to ensure that people are able to access the essential services they need, including health care, food and other nutritional supplies, and emergency public services.

Despite this, health and essential workers across the world have faced enormous challenges in doing their jobs and governments have not adequately protected them. Amnesty International’s analysis has shown that over 3000 health workers have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the pandemic – a figure that is likely to be a major underestimate given a lack of reporting - and many others have worked in unsafe environments due to shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE). They have further faced reprisals from the authorities and their employers for raising safety concerns, including arrests and dismissals, and even in some cases been subjected to violence and stigma from members of the public.

This report looks at these challenges and also flags some broader structural issues in health and social support systems across the world that have exacerbated these challenges and must be urgently addressed. It is largely based on information from the following sources: (i) monitoring by Amnesty International researchers on the rights of health and essential workers in 63 countries and territories, including interviews with health and essential workers; (ii) a literature review of media reports, academic articles, and reporting by unions and other civil society actors on the challenges faced by health and essential workers during the pandemic; and (iii) a collation of data from multiple sources, including the media and lists compiled by national medical associations, on the numbers of health and essential workers who have contracted COVID-19 and who have died as a result. While much of the analysis focuses on health workers, due to the better availability of information, the analysis and need for protection extends to a much wider range of workers who are exposed to COVID-19 through their work.

“In terms of what it's like at the moment, every day is like running on a treadmill with the speed set on high and you trying to keep pace, everyone is tired and anxious.” Nurse, UK

Health and many other essential workers often face greater exposure to COVID-19 as a result of their work than the general population, and are therefore at greater risk of infection, serious illness, and even death if not adequately protected. While in many countries there is currently no systematic tracking of how many health and essential workers have contracted COVID-19 and died as a result, some estimates do exist. According to the International Council of Nurses, “more than 230,000 HCWs [health care workers] have contracted the disease, and more than 600 nurses have now died from the virus”. Amnesty International has collated and analysed a wide range of available data that shows that at least 3,000 health workers are known to have died after contracting COVID-19 in 79 countries around the world. In the UK data has shown “elevated rates [of death] among some of the individual health care professions” as compared with the general working population, including male and female nurses, male nursing auxiliaries and assistants, male and female social care workers and male health care workers. Other occupations with raised death rates for men included taxi drivers and chauffeurs, bus and coach drivers, workers in factories, and security guards.

Data and analysis from some countries in this report are beginning to show that certain groups of health and essential workers have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have experienced higher levels of infection and death. Examples include BAME health workers (that is, health workers who identify as black, Asian, or minority ethnic) in the UK, sanitation workers who are also often from the dalit community in India, and the Somali-speaking community in Finland (Some analysis has indicated that members of the Somali-speaking community are more likely to be employed as essential workers, which may have contributed to this incidence rate).

Shortages of PPE for health and essential workers were reported in almost all of the 63 countries and territories from which Amnesty International collected information, and according to a survey published in May 2020 by Public Services International in 62 countries, less than a quarter of trade unions reported having adequate equipment. Health and essential workers have had to rely on a variety of means to protect themselves in these circumstances, which put their health and safety at risk. In some countries, health workers reported having to procure PPE and pay for it themselves, since this was not being provided to them. Others have reported having to improvise and re-purpose items in an attempt to protect themselves, include garbage bags and raincoats. Since the start of the pandemic, several countries have changed their import and export regulations around essential commodities, which include PPE, which may have exacerbated the situation for some countries struggling to purchase PPE on the international market.

Furthermore, as health workers face increased workloads and additional occupational risks, health workers in some countries have also said that they are not being paid fairly and are not being compensated in cases of occupational illness or even death. Increased workloads and the possible increase in work related anxiety and stress, particularly in these difficult circumstances, can have adverse consequences on the mental health of health workers. A survey of health workers in Portugal published in April 2020 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic noted that almost 75% of health professionals surveyed considered their levels of anxiety as “high” or “very high” and 14.6% reported having moderate or significant levels of depression. A health worker in South Africa explained this to Amnesty International, saying “The big issue for me is how tired we all are rushing from one patient to the next, which results in many of us accidentally touching our faces and exposing ourselves to the virus. We also sweat a lot and the visor steams up. I have been off work with COVID-19 and I am a locum doctor, which means I am only paid when I work, so I’m feeling even more stressed than before”.

In response to these conditions, workers have often spoken out and in many cases faced reprisals including dismissals or even arrest. Amnesty International noted reports in at least 31 countries where health and essential workers had publicly protested their working conditions, had gone on strike or threatened to do so. Amnesty International found that in some countries, governments or particular employers had imposed restrictions or instructions to prevent health and essential workers from speaking out about their concerns. In others, however, even though no official restrictions were placed on health and essential workers, many were operating in contexts where criticising the authorities is often met with repression and were at risk of reprisals.

For example, in Russia, authorities have opened an administrative investigation into endocrinologist Yulia Volkova, accusing her of disseminating ‘knowingly false’ information about COVID-19, after she published a video on Twitter on 25 March in which she asked that physicians be provided with PPE.

“Who did I scare with my video? It does not say about my hospital, the name of the head physician is not called. I just said that we demand that we be provided with modern protective equipment”, Yulia Volkova told Amnesty International.

In Malaysia, police dispersed a peaceful gathering of workers and activists who were in a picket against a hospital cleaning services company. The workers’ complaints centred around what they said was the unfair treatment of union members by the company as well as a lack of sufficient PPE for hospital cleaners. Police arrested, detained overnight and charged five activists who were protesting for “unauthorised gathering” in violation of their rights to freedom of association and assembly. Similarly, in Egypt, the authorities have arrested and arbitrarily detained nine health workers, for expressing their health-related concerns or criticizing the government’s handling of the pandemic.

“I feel so let down. The government and the local government officials are just not doing their best to safeguard doctors … We are completely hopeless and can only protest. We’re then told we cannot even protest. That they are shutting our mouths.” Health worker, Pakistan

Moreover, while health workers have seen an unprecedented outpouring of public support and solidarity in many countries, in some, health and essential workers have also experienced stigma – and even in some cases violence - because of the job they perform in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports have also emerged of health workers being denied access to essential services, such as housing, because people fear they are carrying COVID-19 and would spread the infection. There have been reports in at least ten countries of health workers being evicted from where they live, there being attempts to evict them, them finding it hard to find a place to live or facing stigma where they reside.

Amnesty International recorded instances in at least eleven countries, where health and essential workers have even been attacked or subjected to violence on the way to work, in their workplaces, as well as by their community or neighbours, and in their homes. Further, in May 2020, 13 medical and humanitarian organisations representing 30 million healthcare professionals issued a declaration condemning “over 200 incidents of COVID-19 related attacks [against health workers] – a trend that endangers these vital frontline responders and the communities they serve”.

For example, in Mexico, as of 28 April the Ministry of Interior had documented at least 47 cases of aggressions against health workers, with 70% of the attacks being against women. A nurse was reportedly drenched with chlorine while walking on the street. The National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) reported that, from 19 March to 8 May, they received 265 complaints concerning discrimination on the basis of COVID-19 among health workers, including 17 from doctors, eight from nurses and 31 from administrative or support staff.

States have clear human rights obligations to protect health and essential workers in the context of COVID-19, including their right to health; just and favourable conditions of work; freedom of expression and peaceful assembly; freedom from discrimination and violence; and the obligation of all states to provide international cooperation and assistance for the realization of human rights. Protecting health and essential workers’ rights is crucial to ensure a stronger and more rights-respecting response to the pandemic. Health workers are valuable sources of information about the spread and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses to it. Ensuring health and essential workers are protected is a significant step towards ensuring that everyone is protected.

“When a health worker is provided with adequate personal protective equipment, we will not be scared of attending to any patient, regardless of the symptoms they exhibit, and lives would be saved.” Health worker, Nigeria

This report is released at a time when the pandemic seems to be waning in some countries and becoming more intense in others. However, the lessons and recommendations contained in this document are universal. Countries who are experiencing the worst of the pandemic right now must urgently implement the recommendations contained in this report to protect the rights of health and essential workers. Countries who may experience it intensely in the future, and are as yet not severely affected, should use the time available to ensure that health systems are prepared and that they have the infrastructure to fully protect the rights of health and essential workers if and when the pandemic hits. And countries who have just seen the worst of the pandemic should prepare themselves for potential second waves, as well as follow up on the concerns raised by health and essential workers to ensure accountability in situations where their rights were not fully protected.

Amnesty International is making a comprehensive set of recommendations to governments across the world to ensure that health and essential workers are adequately protected during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include: