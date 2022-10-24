Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas: Details from the UNGA 2022 First Committee

During the UN General Assembly First Committee on Disarmament and International Security’s thematic debate on conventional weapons last week (October 2022), many states positively welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the Political Declaration on Strengthening the Protection of Civilians from the Humanitarian Consequences Arising from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas. As states continued their condemnation of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas by Russia in the conflict in Ukraine—including Australia, Austria, Germany, Lithuania, Norway, and Ukraine, as well as the European Union—some also believed that these developments underscored the importance of the agreement of the declaration.

The political declaration is the first formal international recognition that the use of explosive weapons in populated areas has severe humanitarian consequences that must be addressed urgently. It promotes stronger standards for the protection of civilians and commits states which sign the declaration to implement these standards through changes to their national policy and practice. The declaration can also provide a basis for stigmatising harmful actions, such as use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas.

Germany made reference to the devastating humanitarian impact on civilians that the “indiscriminate use of explosive weapons with wide area effects has had in populated areas in Syria, Libya and Yemen.” Australia, Guatemala, Norway, and Mexico also recognised the harm caused by explosive weapons in populated areas, with a reminder from Norway that civilians represent 90 per cent of casualties recorded when explosive weapons are used in populated areas.

Agreement of the political declaration marks a major step forward and a significant contribution to protecting civilians from bombing and shelling in towns and cities. It demonstrates states’ recognition of the grave humanitarian impact of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and their commitment to take concrete action to address it.

Austria, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US), all welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations on the political declaration, and many applauded Ireland for its leadership throughout the process. Others called on more states to show their commitment to strengthening the protection of civilians in conflict by signing onto the declaration.

Positively, many states announced—or restated—their intentions to do just that. Australia, Austria, Costa Rica, Finland, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Korea, UK, and US, will all sign onto the political declaration at the upcoming Dublin Conference on 18 November.

The declaration should be seen as a starting point—not an end point. A key area will be changing military practice away from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. There is much more that needs to be done to strengthen the protection of civilians and building stronger standards and driving forward significant changes takes time.

In statements last week, a number of states made clear their commitment to implementing the declaration in this next phase of work. Austria made clear that it is “strongly committed to the implementation of the [d]eclaration together with all relevant stakeholders, [s]tates, UN entities, the [International Committee of the Red Cross], international and regional organisations, humanitarian actors, survivors and civil society, to ensure that the measures foreseen will effectively be implemented without delay in order save lives and reduce civilian harm.”

New Zealand also expressed its strong support of the declaration “and the practical measures it will put in place to protect civilians from the harm caused by the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.” They encouraged “all countries to sign up to the instrument and to play their part in its universalisation and full implementation.”

While the declaration gives rise to commitments for individual signatory states, its implementation will require that states work together in a collaborative and constructive spirit. It will require dedicated work by all these actors over time, building on the shared goal of reducing harm to civilians.

The International Network on Explosive Weapons (INEW) encourages other state delegations at the First Committee to welcome and publicly announce their state’s intention to sign the political declaration, as well as their intention to participate in the Dublin Conference on 18 November 2022.