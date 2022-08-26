Explosive Weapons Monitor, June 2022

At least one death or injury from the use of explosive weapons was recorded in 28 countries and territories in June 2022. Worldwide, there were 399 incidents of explosive weapon use, causing 2,442 casualties, of which 1,730 (71%) were civilians. Some of the most affected countries and territories in terms of civilian casualties from the use of explosive weapons were Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Syria, and Ukraine.

There were 44 incidents of explosive weapon use affecting aid access, education and healthcare services in June 2022. The vast majority of incidents took place in Ukraine where ambulances and health facilities were damaged or destroyed by ground-launched explosive weapons. Incidents also occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen. This data may include some incidents where a device did not detonate or where there were no civilian casualties, and includes incidents where historical items such as unexploded ordnance were found and which affected the provision of these services.