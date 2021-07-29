Explosive Weapons Monitor, June 2021

At least one death or injury from the use of explosive weapons was recorded in 21 countries and territories in June 2021. The fve worst impacted countries were Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen and Iraq in terms of civilian casualties.

There were 16 incidents of explosive weapon use affecting aid access, education and healthcare services in seven countries.

Nearly half of reported incidents affected healthcare services. Overall, incidents were most frequent in Afghanistan and Syria (four incidents each). This data may include some incidents where the device did not detonate or where there were no civilian casualties, and includes incidents where historical items such as unexploded ordnance were found and which affected the provision of these services.