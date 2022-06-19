Exploring the Use of Technology for Remote Ceasefire Monitoring and Verification

Sarah Grand-Clément

Executive summary

Ceasefires play an important role in the prevention of further conflict and armed violence. They are a crucial component of the broader conflict-prevention toolkit and are a first step towards a peace agreement. Ceasefires with a monitoring and verification arrangement aim to build trust and collaboration between the conflict parties and avoid prohibited behaviours from taking place or recurring. They are more robust and longer lasting than similar arrangements that are not monitored.

While ceasefire monitoring and verification is usually conducted by in-person monitors, this may not always be possible due to non-permissive environments. In such instances, technology can help overcome these challenges, as well as extend the range of monitoring and the pace of data synthesis.

This report identifies 18 technologies that can be categorised as aiding with either data acquisition, data analysis or communications for remote ceasefire monitoring or verification. The term “technology” encompasses tools (both hardware and software) as well as approaches (i.e., ways in which technology can be used), to showcase a range of options drawn from different domains, including but not limited to ceasefire monitoring and verification, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions, environmental monitoring, and use by state security forces. The report maps these technologies against a set of ceasefire activities, which illustrate areas commonly subject to monitoring or verification (Figure A).

Additionally, the report also identifies 12 guiding considerations (Figure B) regarding the use of technology for remote ceasefire monitoring and verification, which should be taken into account alongside the limitations and challenges of individual technologies, as well as the specific mandate of any ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanisms.

Based on this research, the report outlines five conclusions:

Combining the strengths of both technology and humans can help balance out their respective limitations. While the human element cannot be removed completely from ceasefire monitoring and verification, technology can be used to aid where needed and appropriate and if acceptable to the conflict parties. Technology is flexible as to the intended function, meaning that it can be used to monitor or verify that incidents have not occurred, but can equally be used to enable dialogue or map progress made by conflict parties. Technologies used to-date within ceasefires currently focus mainly on monitoring through the acquisition of data, and there has been limited use of analytical technologies. Overall, verification appears to be less suited to being achieved through the use of technology. Layering of data acquisition technologies can leverage their respective benefits while offsetting their respective limitations. Layering can also help improve confidence in the data collected and means there is redundancy across the data-collection system. Trust in technology plays a very important role in terms of whether one or several technologies are accepted and used in a ceasefire context.

The report also suggests several examples of good practice to consider for the future and which could be undertaken by the United Nations and other relevant entities working within the ceasefire domain: