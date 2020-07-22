Exploring the Mosaic Effect on HDX datasets

The mosaic effect occurs when multiple datasets are linked to reveal significant new information. While such information could be used to gain insight, it could also be used by bad actors to do harm. In a humanitarian context, this could happen through the combination of key variables, such as age and gender, from different surveys to reveal the identity and location of people from an ethnic minority, for instance. The challenge is to understand when this can occur and what to do about it.

Given that the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX) now hosts almost 20,000 public datasets, we have been considering how the mosaic effect might apply to the platform. The HDX team checks all datasets for personal or sensitive data, and uses a process to assess disclosure risk of individual datasets. If there is a risk of re-identifying a person or group, we offer to work with the contributing organization to anonymize the data so that it can be shared. This generally involves microdata or data that is collected from surveys or needs assessments. The HDX team does not currently assess the potential for information disclosure across multiple datasets.

