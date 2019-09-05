Examining the gendered impacts of explosive weapons: an overview of existing datasets

Explosive weapons cause immense suffering across populations, from the immediate impact on the victim’s body, to lasting psychological damage, to the destruction of homes and communities. Recent conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and beyond have seen explosive weapons cause severe damage to their civilian populations. Yet while explosive weapons are – in themselves – indiscriminate, such violence has a relatively predictable impact. When explosive weapons are used in populated areas, for instance, over 90% of casualties are civilians.

Between 2011 and 2017, Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) traced a 165% increase in civilian deaths as a result of explosive weapons, as reported in English Language reporting. This increase highlights the disproportionate harm that explosive violence inflicts upon civilians.

However, what is the gendered breakdown of such findings? How are civilian men and women impacted by these bomb blasts and air-strikes?

This report sets out to examine those datasets that monitor explosive weapons, and to do so through a gender lens. It does so acknowledging that these datasets examine only the primary or immediate harm caused by explosive weapons through casualties; there exists but a small (albeit growing) body of literature which explores the devastating long-term damage caused by explosive weapons to public health, education, displacement, and infrastructure. The gendered implications of these effects are even less understood. However, such impacts are not captured by these datasets and are thus not the subject of this report.

Over the past few decades, datasets, NGOs, governments, and international bodies have rightfully acknowledged the appalling impacts that war and conflict has on the lives of women across the globe. The UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda has encouraged a global turn towards this focus. Indeed, datasets such as Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict have increased awareness and knowledge of how women are significantly more vulnerable to particular types of violence in conflict.

In light of such calls, it is important to examine explosive weapons casualty data from a gendered perspective. Such an investigation demands to know who is being targeted by explosive weapons, how different perpetrators use explosive weapons (and their gendered effect), the impacts of different weapons types on gender, and how conflicts change over time in terms of their gendered impact. The aim of this report is not to either diminish or exaggerate the experiences of particular demographic groups. Rather, it aims to encourage accurate and detailed casualty recording in order to better understand the devastation caused by explosive weapons on men and women.

This report looks firstly at the datasets which record both gender and explosive weapons as a cause of death. It then looks at the datasets which do not cross compare both but nonetheless provide useful data for the report’s purposes.

AOAV’s report identified six datasets which record both the gender of the victim and the fact that explosive weapons were used. It identified a further seven which, while they do not record both the gender of the victim and the type of weapon used, still provides relevant data. The following key findings emerged:

Gendered Casualties Breakdown

All datasets reviewed showed that male civilians were significantly more likely to be a casualty of explosive weapons than female civilians.

In AOAV’s own data on explosive violence,where gender was specified, women account for 16% of total casualties between 2010 and 2019.

In the Yemen Data Project between March 2015 and March 2019, 8,338 fatalities were recorded. Of these, 84.6% were adults. Within these, 11% were identified as female and 89% male.

Weapons Breakdown

Women were more likely to be harmed by manufactured weapons as opposed to IEDs.

Landmine Monitor reports that from 2011 to 2016, when gender was recorded, 87% of landmine casualties were male and 13% female.

Perpetrator Breakdown

Different perpetrators have different gendered impacts.

The Violations Documentation Center shows that, since the Syrian conflict began, explosive violence by Russian troops resulted in a higher proportion of adult female civilian deaths (32%). Explosive violence by ISIS resulted in the highest proportion of adult male civilian deaths (86%).

(excerpt)