Evidence Synthesis: The Humanitarian Innovation and Evidence Programme (HIEP): Bringing New Evidence and Methods to Humanitarian Action

In 2013, the United Kingdom Department for International Development created the Humanitarian Innovation and Evidence Programme (HIEP).

The programme was established in response to the paucity of evidence and the need for innovation to identify and help overcome the methodological and operational barriers to delivering humanitarian interventions and programming in fragile and conflict-affected contexts. HIEP was closed in March 2020. As part of an uptake project carried out by the Institute of Development Studies to increase engagement with the evidence commissioned by HIEP, this paper identifies a number of findings and recommendations in relation to the thematic areas of protracted crises, resilience, basic services and research uptake.

