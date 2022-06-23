An evidence review of research on health interventions in humanitarian crises: 2021 Update

Humanitarian crises pose a major threat to health and dignity worldwide. There is a need for evidence-based interventions in humanitarian settings to maximise the impact of efforts to respond to pressing needs. Our first Humanitarian Health Evidence Review (HHER1), led by a team from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and published in 2015, was the first publication of its kind to provide a comprehensive assessment of the evidence base for humanitarian health interventions in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

As we approach a decade since the creation of our Research for Health in Humanitarian Crises (R2HC) programme, and in recognition of the persistent need for evidence-informed public health response in diverse and complex humanitarian settings, we have taken stock of humanitarian health research published since the first review was conducted. We are pleased to present here the second Humanitarian Health Evidence Review (HHER2), which reflects a collaboration between Elrha and the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health, led by Shannon Doocy, Emily Lyles and Hannah Tappis.

HHER2 provides a thorough mapping of the quantity and quality of evidence examining the effectiveness of health interventions in humanitarian settings in LMICs. It captures peer-reviewed evidence published since 2013 and offers an analysis of critical strengths and weaknesses in the evidence base across priority humanitarian health areas: communicable disease control; water, sanitation and hygiene; nutrition; sexual and reproductive health, and gender-based violence; mental health and psychosocial support; non-communicable diseases; injury and physical rehabilitation; health service delivery; and health systems.

Get in touch

For enquiries about this publication, please contact our Research for Health in Humanitarian Crises via r2hc@elrha.org or Shannon Doocy, Lead Author of HHER2 and Associate Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.