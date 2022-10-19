Evidence on Learning Outcomes for Refugees: A rapid review

Background

At the end of 2021, there were 89.3 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, including 21.3 million refugees and over 45 million internally displaced people (UNHCR, 2022a). This number is increasing, and with the war in Ukraine, drastically so, with total forced displacement now exceeding 100 million people (2022). In addition, the length of time spent in displacement has also risen (Devictor, 2019). Recognition of the changing nature of displacement has pushed a shift in the provision of education from short-term emergency responses, to the inclusion of refugees in host country national education systems.

Most refugees in the world – 83% - are hosted in low- and middle-income countries (UNHCR, 2022b). This means that often the national systems into which they are included face significant constraints and do not always have the capacity to collect and produce robust data on the education outcomes of refugees. This is particularly true for learning outcomes, with available data on refugees mainly focused on access. In addition, data on non-academic learning outcomes is practically non-existent, despite the fact that a rich body of evidence – drawn mostly from the Global North – has demonstrated that socio-emotional learning (SEL)2 is of particular importance for many areas of child development, including learning and general well-being. In the context of refugee children and youth outcomes, recent research highlights that SEL skills are important enablers against the negative effects of instability, conflict and crisis (INEE & EASEL Laboratory, 2020).

As more governments and non-governmental organizations are prioritizing both the inclusion of refugees into national systems and the strengthening of assessment practices, it is essential to take stock of what has been done over the last ten years and what can be learned from this to ensure that refugee learners have access to quality education. The present review aims at understanding the state of the evidence regarding learning outcomes for refugees and displaced learners. This includes both academic and non-academic outcomes, with an emphasis on SEL in the latter case. The purpose of the study does not include reporting on the learning outcomes of refugee learners.