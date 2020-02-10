Evidence-based operational responses to mixed migration: challenges and best practice - External assessment, January 2020

Executive Summary

Over the past decade “evidence-based programming” has become extremely popular in humanitarian response, with donors and practitioners alike emphasising the role of data in particular as a basis for informed decisionmaking. Mixed migration contexts are no exception, and this study was commissioned with a view to supporting MMC’s approaches to its third objective: contributing to evidence-based protection responses for people on the move (programming).

The study used a desk review of available literature and key informant interviews to identify best practices and successes in the Danish Refugee Council and other organisations in terms of using data and evidence to inform and improve operational protection responses for people on the move in mixed migration flows.

EvidenceAid’s definitions of the five stages within the humanitarian programme cycle were used to assess the application of MMC evidence within the programme cycle and to highlight any gaps. The study also sought to identify specific barriers to practitioners in particular applying MMC data and analysis in operational programme responses.

Eight key findings arose, as summarised below.

They straddle areas of organisational planning, managing complexities, detailed programme design & implementation, information management & coordination and partnerships.

MMC evidence & analysis is not currently conceived and produced under a specific MMC strategic objective (knowledge, policy, programming) and this hampers predictability and usability by potential users, namely practitioners in the context of this study

2 Mixed migration contexts have a broad range of specificities requiring adaptations in “traditional” operational response Use of MMC evidence within the distinct programme cycle phases varies but there is an overall “gap” in the programme adaptation phase, which lies between initial needs assessment & analysis, and implementation & monitoring. This gap is especially salient for programmes with longer timescales.

4 Current barriers to applying MMC evidence are primarily process-related, i.e. information management & coordination

5 A distinction should be made between independent evidence which directly or indirectly informs programmes, and ‘embedded’ evidence and analysis functions within a programme

6 Promoting evidence use by programmes requires substantial investment

7 “Adaptive management” offers guidance to explore ‘embedded’ programme evidence

8 Partnerships are beginning to provide relevant learning for ‘embedding’ MMC’s role in programmes