Evidence and lessons on types of UN Women support: A meta-synthesis of UN Women evaluations

In 2021, the Independent Evaluation Service conducted a meta-synthesis of UN Women's evaluations—evidence and lessons on types of UN Women support. This report collates insights and evidence on the key types of support provided by UN Women during the Strategic Plan period 2018 to 2021.

The evaluative evidence is organized around normative support, integrated policy advice and thought leadership, capacity development and technical assistance, and advocacy and social mobilization.

Based on the evaluations, the report outlines key insights, good practices, and impediments with a geographic and thematic focus. The primary audience for this meta-synthesis is internal UN Women stakeholders, including the Executive Board and UN Women personnel.