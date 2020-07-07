World + 20 more
Evicted by Climate Change : Confronting the gendered impacts of climate-induced displacement
Attachments
This report outlines the causes and consequences of climate-induced displacement, and how the triple injustice of climate change, poverty and gender inequality must be met by transformative action: to support more gender-equal and resilient communities in sustainable environments. In this report, CARE draws on key scientific findings as well as its own experience and, most importantly, the experiences of the people CARE seeks to support in managing compound risks: women and girls in vulnerable situations.
To tackle climate-induced displacement in a gender-transformative and human-rights based way, CARE calls on all relevant actors to do their part to build a safer, more equitable, inclusive and resilient future that harnesses the power of women and girls within their communities by:
Ensuring that women and girls are able to play meaningful roles in shaping more ambitious climate resilience and displacement prevention and response policies and localized programs, and holding actors accountable.
Scaling-up climate action and public climate finance for developing countries, in particular for gender-transformative adaptation and disaster risk reduction, to address displacement drivers with local and women-led actions.
Directing at least 25 percent of humanitarian funding to local organizations, with a particular focus on women-led and women's rights organizations.
Advance the national and international institutional and legal architecture so that it comprehensively addresses climate-induced displacement and provides protections to climate displaced people, particularly women, girls and highly vulnerable groups.