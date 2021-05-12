Every girl goes to school, stays safe, and learns: Five years of global action 2021–26

Details

Education is a human right that supports other rights. It is essential for gender equality, lasting poverty reduction, and building prosperous, resilient economies and peaceful, stable societies. It also enables children to shape their own lives and realise their full potential.

Girls’ education is a particularly powerful investment; the benefits are wide-ranging enough to stop poverty between generations. Governments are building back from the COVID-19 pandemic and allocating funds to the activities that will have most impact. Girls’ education and gender equality are priorities no country can afford to ignore.

Using diplomatic, financial and expert resources, this action plan commits the UK to: