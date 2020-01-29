Every child counts: Using gender data to drive results for children

Executive Summary

UNICEF understands the importance of collecting quality data on children during the vital first two decades of life. These data illuminate the areas where children’s needs are not being met and allow us to guide policies and programmes to address the gaps, laying the groundwork for healthier, more productive adulthoods.

A global leader in monitoring the well-being of children, UNICEF is well positioned to ensure that our approach to data, including collection, analysis, dissemination and use, integrates a gender perspective so that a critical window for addressing gender inequality in the first two decades of life is not missed. With this mission comes the challenge of seeking new processes and methodologies to generate better, higher-quality gender data and leverage these effectively.

As the data revolution reshapes the way data are collected, analysed and used, the framework presented in the following pages examines UNICEF’s existing work in gender statistics and considers the way forward. The framework begins with a definition of gender data, emphasizing that while disaggregating individual-level data by sex is a minimum requirement for understanding gender disparities, gender data – and the statistics derived from them – must also be based on concepts and definitions that reflect the different experiences of women and men and girls and boys and on data collection methods that avoid gender bias.

After a brief overview of the growing global demand for gender statistics, the document describes the principles underlying UNICEF’s approach to gender data and statistics, principles that are shaped by the organization’s core commitments to gender equality, to supporting government systems and, ultimately, to results for children. Next, the framework highlights UNICEF’s institutional modalities for strengthening capacity in gender data and analysis and then considers the wide range of gender data assets that position UNICEF as a global leader on gender data for children.

The framework concludes by identifying priority future investments to build upon these assets.

In recognition that advancing gender data for children requires the participation and collaboration of stakeholders across, and outside of, UNICEF, readers are invited to view the framework as a starting point for considering how gender data may be more effectively integrated into their work so that the rights of every girl and boy are realized.