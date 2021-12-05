Event Report - A dialogue on “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities in humanitarian context” (Observation of International Day of Persons with Disabilities)

Each year, 3rd December is being observed as the international day of persons with disabilities with the aim to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. The theme for IDPD 2021 is - “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.”

As per UNOCHA global humanitarian overview (2021), 235.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance out of which 15% are people with disabilities. In Rohingya camps, REACH conducted a study in 2021 where 12% of individuals were identified as persons with disabilities.

One of the key objectives of the IASC guidelines on inclusion of persons with disabilities in humanitarian action is to increase and improve the participation of persons with disabilities and organization of persons with disabilities in preparedness, response and recovery.

With above background in mind, Handicap International-Humanity & Inclusion in partnership with BRAC and with support of PRIYA (organisation of persons with disabilities) & ADWG (Age & Disability Working Group) organized a dialogue on “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities in humanitarian context” at Cox’s Bazar on 2nd Dec, 2021.

The objective of the event was to create awareness among humanitarian actors on inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in the humanitarian preparedness, response and recovery. More than 100 participants from OPDs, donors, humanitarian organisations and sectors joined in person and virtually. An exhibition titled ‘Disability Inclusion Innovations’ was also held on the same day where products and innovations developed by People with disabilities and its representative organisations were put on display. The panel of experts from protection sector, humanitarian organisations, donors and OPDs recommended: