Evaluation of WFP Policies on Humanitarian Principles and Access in Humanitarian Contexts, May 2018 [EN/AR]

Executive Summary

Introduction

Evaluation features

WFP’s policies on humanitarian principles and humanitarian access were approved by the WFP Executive Board in 2004 and 2006, respectively. Adherence to the core humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and operational independence and the ability to gain access to those in need of assistance are central to WFP’s operations. In accordance with the WFP requirement that policies be evaluated within four to six years of the start of their implementation, this evaluation provides an evidence-based assessment of the policies’ quality, WFP’s performance on humanitarian principles and access and factors affecting results. The evaluation focused on the period 2012–2017. It was conducted between March and December 2017 by a four-person team that collected evidence at the global, regional and country levels through:

• a document and literature review including over 100 project documents, related evaluations, policies and guidance;

• field visits to country operations in Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq,

Bangladesh, Mali and Burundi and four regional hubs (in Dakar, Nairobi, Amman and Bangkok);

• over 440 key informant interviews with WFP staff at headquarters, regional bureaux and country offices and with partners and donors;

• electronic surveys with over 1,300 staff and partners;

• telephone surveys with over 2,500 affected people in six countries;

• analysis of media, social media and complaints and feedback mechanism data;

• network analysis; and

• quantitative analysis of WFP’s coverage of needs and factors potentially influencing access.