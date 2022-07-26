Evaluation of the UNHCR Tertiary Education Scholarship Programme – DAFI: relevance, effectiveness, impact

Background

Since 1992, the Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI) scholarship programme has reached over 21,500 refugee students worldwide. It is widely regarded as one of the most renowned and long-standing higher-education scholarship schemes available to refugees. The programme, funded by the German Government and other partners, has been implemented in over 50 countries across various displacement settings, ranging from low-income countries to upper middle-income countries. It has been implemented either directly by the UNHCR or through national NGO partners.

The purpose of this evaluation is to provide evidence regarding the results of the DAFI programme. More specifically, it aims to aid in understanding how the programme contributes to social and economic outcomes for the young people who take part in it, as well as those around them. The key objective is to provide evidence to improve the design, management and implementation of the DAFI programme, as well as other higher education programmes for refugees that may be based on it.