Evaluation of UNFPA support to the HIV response (2016-2019)

Within the UNAIDS Joint Programme, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is a co-convenor, together with other United Nations funds and programmes, on HIV prevention among adolescents, young people and key populations, as well as on decentralizing and integrating sexual and reproductive health and rights and HIV services. UNFPA also plays a technical role in prevention and condom programming within the Global HIV Prevention Coalition.

The UNFPA Evaluation Office undertook an evaluation to assess the performance of UNFPA in integrating its approach to supporting the response to HIV within the broader context of sexual and reproductive health and rights, population dynamics, gender equality and human rights for the period 2016–2019, the results of which have recently been published.

“The lessons and recommendations from this evaluation will strengthen the organization’s HIV response, to deliver stronger results during the United Nations Secretary-General’s Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The evaluation results are also particularly relevant as UNFPA channels its efforts to align its programming to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marco Segone, Director of the UNFPA Evaluation Office.